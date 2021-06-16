Latinas left workforce at highest rate, see slow recovery

PHOENIX (AP) — A new report finds that Latinas have left the workforce at rates higher than any other demographic and also have had some of the highest unemployment rates throughout the pandemic.

That could spell trouble not just for a post-pandemic economic recovery but for the long-term stability of the country as baby boomers continue to retire.

Before the pandemic, Latinas were projected to join the U.S. workforce in higher numbers than anybody else between 2019 and 2029.

Now, their economic gains and upward mobility are in jeopardy. The report is being released Wednesday by the UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Initiative, a Latino-focused think tank. It was provided first to The Associated Press.