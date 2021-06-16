DPS trooper rescues golden eagle found injured on I-19
CAMP VERDE, Ariz. (KVOA) - For what seemed like a normal day for an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper, took an interesting turn.
While patrolling the Interstate-17, Trooper Sgariglia spotted an item of what looked like debris in the road and went to investigate.
The trooper soon realized that the “debris” was actually an injured eagle and called Arizona Game and Fish Department.
After coaxing the eagle off the road and into safety, AGFD soon identified the bird as a golden eagle and transported it to facilities for further treatment and care.
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story written by News 4 Tucson's Rachel Christiansen.