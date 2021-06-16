Skip to Content

Armed robbery on southeast side prompts PCC alert at 29th Street coalition

TUCSON (KVOA) - An armed robbery situation has prompted a safety warning at Pima Community College on the southeast side Wednesday afternoon.

According to Tucson Police Department, three men reportedly involved in a bank robbery fled on foot near the intersection of 29th Street and Columbus Boulevard.

This prompted PCC to alert its students to avoid its coalition at 4355 E. Calle Aurora.

TPD said the suspects have since been located and have been taken into custody.

Details are limited at this time.

