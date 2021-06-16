Arizona renters offered more utility assistance

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona renters in several more counties can now apply for help on their utility bills.

On Wednesday, the Arizona Department of Economic Security announced that people living in Maricopa, Pima and Yuma counties can apply through the state and not just local programs for assistance. Previously, the Emergency Rental Assistance Program was available to 12 rural counties.

According to the DES, the expansion comes as Arizonans continue to recover from financial hardships, they faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state said renters can apply through the DES website for help with their past due and future utility bills.

“The expansion of DES ERAP Utility Assistance will help to ensure Arizonans can remain cool, comfortable and safe in their residences," said DES Director Michael Wisehart. "As temperatures continue to rise, we are pleased to be able to expand this opportunity for eligible individuals to receive assistance with their utility bills."

Click here for details to apply.

According to DES, you will need to provide a copy of your utility bill and answer a few questions on eligibility. Utilities covered include electricity, gas, propane, water, wastewater, sewer and garbage. The state said payments will be made directly to the utility provider.