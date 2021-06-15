Woman arrested in connection to southwest bank robbery

Woman arrested in connection to southwest bank robberyNew
TUCSON (KVOA) - A woman has been arrested in connection to a robbery that occurred at a bank on the southwest side.
On Friday, Jessica Lawson was arrested as the suspect who robbed employees at the Pima Federal Credit Union on West Silverlake Road near South Cottonwood Lane.
Tucson Police Department responded to the calls about the robbery. After further investigation, the officers were able to identify and locate Lawson.
The stolen money has since been returned to PFCU in its entirety.
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was written by News 4 Tucson's Haley Epstein.