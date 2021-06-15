Woman arrested in connection to southwest bank robbery

TUCSON (KVOA) - A woman has been arrested in connection to a robbery that occurred at a bank on the southwest side.

On Friday, Jessica Lawson was arrested as the suspect who robbed employees at the Pima Federal Credit Union on West Silverlake Road near South Cottonwood Lane.

Tucson Police Department responded to the calls about the robbery. After further investigation, the officers were able to identify and locate Lawson.

The stolen money has since been returned to PFCU in its entirety.

BANK ROBBERY: On 6/11/21, Jessica Lawson was identified as the suspect who robbed employees at Pima Federal Credit Union (1177 W Silverlake Rd). Officers from @ops_south responded and quickly located Lawson. The stolen money was returned back to the business. pic.twitter.com/1wkTKCUr8P — TPD Robbery (@TPD_Robbery) June 15, 2021

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was written by News 4 Tucson's Haley Epstein.