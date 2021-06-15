Watchdog: President Biden’s pause in border wall construction doesn’t violate law

WASHINGTON DC (CNN) - A big border wall win for President Biden - a congressional watchdog says his pause on construction is legal.

Tuesday, the U.S. government accountability office found the president did not violate the law.

On his first day in office, Biden issued a proclamation that stopped the wall construction projects until further review.

It also ended the declaration former President Donald Trump used to dip into additional money to fund the build.

A Republican lawmaker asked the GAO to rule on the proclamation.

It ruled the Biden administration was within its authority to delay that spending.

Republican lawmakers called the decision "disappointing."