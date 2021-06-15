UArizona fraternity issued ‘Loss of Recongition’ status after two incidents in March

TUCSON (KVOA) - A fraternity at the University of Arizona lost status of recognition on Tuesday following an investigation into two events in March that involved underage drinking.

According to the UArizona Dean of Students Office, Pi Kappa Alpha was placed under investigation after UArizona officials received a report that the fraternity allegedly violated the Student Code Of Conduct during two events in March.

UArizona released Tuesday that the investigation resulted in the organization being issued a loss of recognition status after it concluded that Pi Kappa Alpha was responsible for furnishing alcohol to minors, endangering others through their conduct and failing to comply with authorities.

"The Loss of Recognition of clubs and organizations is unfortunate as the University is quite clear regarding policies and procedures and provides significant educational training," said Kendal Washington White, vice provost of campus life and dean of students. "Nevertheless, the members of Pi Kappa Alpha chose to actively disregard our expectations. The health, safety and well-being of our students is my utmost responsibility in partnership with students, alumni and parents."

The Dean of Students Office said the loss of recognition status will be in place through May 2026, or until all the current members of Pi Kappa Alpha have graduated or are no longer present at the university.

For more information about the fraternities and sororities that are under judicial review, visit greek.arizona.edu/judicial.