Some residents remain evacuated by rural Arizona wildfire

SUPERIOR, Ariz. (AP) — Several rural communities in south-central Arizona remain in evacuation mode because of a wildfire, one of several that have been burning around the state for over a week.

Fire officials said Tuesday that it’s still not safe for residents from across roughly 60 households in El Capitan, Dripping Springs and other nearby communities to go home. The blaze grew overnight on the west, north and southeast fronts.

More than 1,000 firefighters have focused on protecting structures and maintaining containment lines. The Telegraph Fire, south of Superior, is 68% contained. It has now scorched more than 192 square miles and burned more than 20 structures.