Sierra Vista man arrested after investigation into sexual exploitation of child

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KVOA) - A Sierra Vista was arrested Monday following an investigation into sexually explicit images of a child.

According to Sierra Vista Police Department, 50-year-old Scott May was taken into custody after detectives served a search warrant at a residence in the 200 block of Sheila Lane.

SVPD said its detectives requested the warrant after they learned that an individual with an IP address associated with that residence transferred illicit child images online through a BitTorrent program.

After seizing evidence from the home, May was booked into Cochise County Jail on three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this case is advised to call 520-452-7500.