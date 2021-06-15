PCSD reports call response time, surpass national standards

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima County Sheriff Department's 911 call center has surpassed national standards for response time.

That's according to the national emergency number association.

The state 911 program has adopted the association's standards when it comes to call answer time.

The association said nationally, 90 percent of calls should be answered within 15 seconds by a dispatcher, and 95 percent of calls are should be answered within 20 seconds.

Over at PCSD, nearly 97 percent of calls are answered in 15 seconds or less, and nearly 99 percent taken in 20 seconds or less.

"So, with these benchmarks, my communications staff here at the sheriff's department, they're far exceeding those benchmarks, and that means a great deal to the community that we serve," PCSD Communications Manager Cecilia Ochoa said.