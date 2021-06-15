Man charged, arrested after identified as driver in fatal hit-and-run

TUCSON (KVOA) - A 20-year-old was taken into custody Thursday in connection to a hit-and-run incident that resulted in the death of a 31-year-old pedestrian on March 14 in midtown.

According to Tucson Police Department, 31-year-old Tyler Lindsey Tolleson was pronounced dead at the scene at around 10:30 p.m. March 14 after he was reportedly struck by a vehicle near the intersection of North Stone Avenue and East Glenn Street.

After further investigation, TPD learned that 20-year-old Damorell Jantel Calhoun and one other man fled the scene after the incident.

Calhoun and the other man were located that evening. However, the other man was arrested in connection to the incident on charges of second-degree murder and failure to stop in a fatal collision.

Calhoun was later identified as the driver after TPD obtained forensic and DNA evidence that indicated that he was behind the wheel when Tolleson was struck.

The charges against the other man involved has since been dismissed.

Calhoun was charged with manslaughter, leaving the scene of a fatal collision and prohibited possessor

TPD also initially released that impairment appears to be a factor in the crash. The department also said Tolleson was not in a crosswalk during the incident.