Homicide investigation underway after man found dead with obvious signs of trauma

2:44 pm

TUCSON (KVOA) - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead with obvious signs of trauma on the southwest side early Monday morning.

Just after midnight on Monday, Tucson Police Department received a report about a man lying on the side of the road near the intersection of Greasewood Road and San Juan Trail.

When the officers arrived at the scene, TPD located a man with obvious signs of trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, no suspects are in custody in connection to the incident.

Details are extremely limited at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is advised to call 88-CRIME.

Author Profile Photo

Anthony Victor Reyes

Anthony Victor Reyes is the lead digital content producer at News 4 Tucson. The award-winning journalist previously worked as a community reporter in Jasper County, Iowa.

