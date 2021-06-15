Caught on video: Teen tased during encounter with police over vaping

OCEAN CITY, Md. (CNN) - A viral video shows Maryland police using a taser on a teenager while enforcing a vaping ban.

We need to warn you some viewers could find this video disturbing.

The incident happened June 6 in Ocean City, where police say they stopped 18-year-old Taizier Griffin for vaping.

In a Facebook post, police said Griffin became disorderly and threatened to kill them.

Officers said they tased him after he spit on them and resisted arrest.

A woman who took this video says Griffin backed up and put his hands in the air after police grabbed his shirt.

She also says they ordered him to take off his backpack.

After tasing him, the woman says police hog-tied him.

Officers say they found a knife in his backpack.

Griffin is now out of jail on a $3,000 bond.

No word on how he is pleading or if he has an attorney.