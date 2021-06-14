US sees eight mass shootings in six states over the weekend

WASHINGTON DC (CNN) - An 18-month-old and 4-year-old are among the nine people dead in a weekend that saw eight mass shootings in six states.

Dozens more were injured as gun violence spikes around the nation.

A dangerous surge in gun violence is putting cities across the United States on edge Monday morning.

In Atlanta, a security guard was shot in the stomach outside the Lenox Square Mall.

"They approached him with a gun and so from there, the investigation will tell us exactly what transpired," Deputy Chief Timothy Peek, Atlanta Police Department said.

Here in Chicago, police are searching for two gunmen who opened fire into a group of people standing on a sidewalk in the city's southside neighborhood Friday, killing one woman and injuring nine other people.

It happened just moments after another mass shooting in downtown Austin, Texas, where police say one of the 14 people shot from their injuries died Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say they arrested one person in connection to the attack but are looking for another.

"Just a horrific event and it's becoming something that's all too often being presented," Austin Mayor Steve Adler said.

And since Friday afternoon, at least nine people are dead and 47 others injured after eight mass shootings in six states, according to gun violence archive data.

Dallas police are investigating a shooting outside an apartment complex on Friday that left five people injured, including a four-year-old girl.

And on the same night in Savannah, Georgia, authorities are searching for who's responsible for a shooting that left one person dead and at least seven others wounded including a 2-year-old and 13-year-old.

"There were a few people who were standing in front of that residence and there was a vehicle, a dark-colored or possibly a red sedan that rode by and fired rounds into that crowd," Chief Roy Minter Jr. of Savannah Police Department.

In Cleveland, three men were killed outside Cleveland gas station Saturday morning.

Later that day, at least four were hurt in a shooting in Cincinnati, including two children police say were in critical condition.

"Any time you have someone struck by gunfire at that age, it's going to be critical," Lt. Col. Mike John of Cincinnati Police Department said. "But specifically, the 8-year-old is in very, very bad shape."

The deadly surge in gun violence, as the nation paused to remember the 49 victims of the pulse nightclub massacre five years ago.

President Joe Biden announced the site will become a national memorial – and called on Congress to approve gun control legislation.

"There is more we must do to address the public health epidemic of gun violence in all of its forms – mass shootings and daily acts of gun violence that don't make national headlines,” Biden said in a statement.

Some local leaders also calling for action, fearing gun violence will only continue to rise.

"The reality is in Georgia we can't be mad that guns are everywhere when Georgia law allows gun to be everywhere," Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said. "We not only need to have stronger gun laws in Georgia and nationally, but we also need to have is to teach our young people better decision making."

There have been more than 270 mass shootings this year where at least four people, excluding the shooter, were shot.

That's 40 percent more than last year and 65 percent higher than 2019.