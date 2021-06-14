UArizona study shows puppies are wired to communicate with people

TUCSON (KVOA) - Understanding how dogs think and solve problems, could help with identifying which dogs make good service animals.

That is one of the reasons why researchers Emily Bray and Evan MacLean at the University of Arizona decided to do a study on man's best friend.

"Is it just the fact that they grew up with us, and they're in our homes," Bray said. "So they have a lot of opportunities to learn from us, or is there also something more ingrained in them."

Emily Bray is a postdoctoral research associate for the UArizona School of Anthropology.

She is the lead study author for the research and has spent the last decade conducting research on dogs, in collaboration with California-based Canine Companions, a service dog organization.

"Even as puppies, they have this ability," Bray said. "When they arrive, they're already ready to communicate with us."

That is what led her and MacLean, a fellow researcher, to test 375 8-week-old budding service dogs that had little previous one-on-one interaction with humans.

They studied the dogs as they completed a series of tasks.

"They are able to follow pointing cues," Bray said. "If there are two pups and we hide food under one of them being able to see where it is and then we point to it, about 70% of the time they're able to find the food.".

What about eye contact?

"They also are prone to make eye contact with us while we're talking to them," said Bray.

The puppies were displaying these skills as early as 8.5 weeks old.

"That just goes to show that not only are they doing this at a young age, but they're doing it right off the bat," said Bray.

Because the researchers knew how the puppies were related to one another, they were also able to look at whether inherited genes explained differences in dogs' abilities.

"If a dog's parents are good at following these kinds of gestures or their siblings are good at this, we can make a pretty good guess about an individual puppy," said MacLean.

Genetics explained more than 40% of the variation in puppies' abilities to follow human pointing gestures, as well as the variation in how long they engaged in eye contact with humans.

"To a lot of people, the fact that puppies do these things might not be surprising, because it seems like a very simple thing if somebody hides food and points to where it is, to us as humans, that's very intuitive right," said MacLean. "Obviously, look where the person is pointing, but, lots of other animal species if you test them in these kinds of games they don't understand what something like a pointing gesture means. So, the fact that dogs do is actually a little bit surprising."

They hope this research will help with selecting which dogs would be the best candidates for service dog programs.

MacLean serves as an assistant professor of anthropology and director of the Arizona Canine Cognition Center at the University of Arizona.

He says UArizona is currently running a study that's analyzing interactions between children and dogs.

They are looking to recruit people from the community, specifically children between 8 and 10 years old.

They can also sign up their pet dogs for the study.