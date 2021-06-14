TPD: Suspect still at large after one shot near Country Club Road, Glenn Street
TUCSON (KVOA) - An investigation into an active shooting situation has prompted a large police presence in midtown Monday morning.
According to Tucson Police Department, officers found a man with gunshot wounds in response to multiple reports of gunshots fired near 2900 N. Country Club Rd. near Glenn Street.
TPD said the man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Country Club Road between Fort Lowell Road and Glenn Street has been shut down at this time.
TPD shared that the suspect(s) wanted in connection to the incident are currently outstanding.
In addition, the condition of the individual injured in the shooting has not yet been released.
