TPD: Suspect still at large after one shot near Country Club Road, Glenn Street

TUCSON (KVOA) - An investigation into an active shooting situation has prompted a large police presence in midtown Monday morning.

According to Tucson Police Department, officers found a man with gunshot wounds in response to multiple reports of gunshots fired near 2900 N. Country Club Rd. near Glenn Street.

TPD said the man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Country Club Road between Fort Lowell Road and Glenn Street has been shut down at this time.

🚨🚨🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨🚨🚨



N. Country Club Rd between E. Glenn St. and E. Fort Lowell Rd. is shutdown.



Officers from Operations Division Midtown are investigating a reported shooting. Please use an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/kerfOnGehR — Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) June 14, 2021

TPD shared that the suspect(s) wanted in connection to the incident are currently outstanding.

County Club road is closed between Fort Lowell and Glen after a shooting, one person transported to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/snlOzlPgax — AndrewKVOA (@AndrewKVOAdreee) June 14, 2021

In addition, the condition of the individual injured in the shooting has not yet been released.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest details.