TUCSON (KVOA) - Firefighters are working on a house fire that ignited on the southwest side of Tucson Monday afternoon.

According to Tucson Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a residence in the 1700 block of West Calle Guadalajara near South Mission Road in reference to a report of a blaze.

TFD advises residents to avoid the area.

