TUCSON (KVOA) - An emergency landing was made on I-10 near the Marana exit Monday night.

Marana Police Department explained that a small Cessna plane with two occupants needed to make an emergency landing.

Arizona Department of Public Safety handled the call and incident. Apparently, a student pilot and trainer were flying the plane, when the Cessna had an engine problem.

The pair was able to safely land on the freeway.