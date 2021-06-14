Seattle officer struck, killed when helping at crash while off-duty

SEATTLE (CNN) - A car thief is still on the run after leaving a crash Monday that killed an off-duty Seattle police officer.

What makes this even more tragic, 38-year-old officer Lexi Harris wasn't involved in the crash she had just stopped to help.

KOMO spoke to Seattle police officer Lexi Harris two years ago.

Beyond her work as a patrol officer, she was also on SPD's wellness bureau helping fellow officers cope with mental and physical issues.

Her five-year career with the force was cut short this weekend.

"It's difficult," Capt. Ron Mead of Washington State Police said.

Harris had just finished her shift Sunday morning when she came upon a three-car crash in I-5 near Columbian.

That crash believed to be the result of another 13-car crash 90-minutes earlier in the southbound lanes of 1-5 near Spokane Street.

There was a large response at the time.

State patrol says Harris stopped to help one of the drivers.

But just moments later, she was struck and killed by another car.

Someone at the crash then stole Harris's car as officers responded to calls for one of their own.

"To lose anybody in this manner would be devastating but when it's somebody committed to public safety, trying to do the right thing when they could've kept going," Mead said. "And you know, just the suddenness of it to lose somebody that had just been working a shift and something happened bad, it's very difficult."

The stolen vehicle, Harris' personal car, has been found, but the thief has not.

State police say the driver who struck Harris stayed on-scene and was cooperative with the authorities.