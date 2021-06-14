Refugees help fight food insecurity in Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - Food insecurity is a growing problem in Arizona.

In May, the Department of Economic Security reported the overall number of Arizonans registered in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program was 16 percent higher than before the pandemic.

To help try to address food insecurity in the community, a local non-profit is hard at work.

The Iskashitaa Refugee Network is a non-profit dedicated to helping refugees integrate into Southern Arizona. It offers a year-round fruit and vegetable harvest program. Refugees from dozens of different countries work together to collect the food.

Refugees can keep what they pick, and the rest is donated to the Tucson community.

"Sixty percent of what we harvest, which is about 150,000 pounds, annually of fruits and vegetables goes to food banks, soup kitchens, shelters and schools," said Barbara Eiswerth, founder and director of Iskashitaa. "So it's really important that we're reducing the food waste while increasing the food security."

Iskashitaa harvests for free on private property and public space. It will do one tree or a dozen.

Noah Mickey-Colman has been using Iskashitaa to harvest trees at the Bermuda Palms for nearly seven years.

"All this fruit, it would just fall to the ground and rot and go to waste and we would spend a lot of time picking it up and putting it in the garbage," Mickey-Colman said.

The harvesting program also provides a valuable network for refugees to practice new skills and navigate their new city.

"I love learn English," said Kidisti Fisehaye. "I need to talk English."

From Eritrea, Fisehaye has been working with Iskashitaa for a year.

She served in the national service, which is the Eritrean military.

Many refugees can feel isolated in a new country. Eiswerth says they want to give back to their new communities, but it can be challenging.

Professional credentials they held in their home country may not be valid here without more education. Some refugees had their education interrupted by war and genocide.

"Always, we're encouraging building our English skills, jobs skills, cultural orientation, giving people a purpose to leave their homes, interact with Tucsonans, learn the bus system," Eiswerth said.

Bostan Ali has put in nearly 400 hours with Iskashitaa. He is from Afghanistan and says the program helps him forget his troubles.

"I like, I like, I like to work," he said. "It is good for me."

For Eiswerth, it is about new bonds formed.

"Most important, I think, in my heart and mind is the sense of belonging to Tucson and giving back to the community," Eiswerth said.