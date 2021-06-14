Ongoing Arizona wildfire leads to new evacuation order

SUPERIOR, Ariz. (AP) — A flare-up with an ongoing wildfire in south-central Arizona is leading to the evacuation of two rural communities.

The Gila County Sheriff’s Office on Monday urged the community of El Capitan, which stretches on both sides of State Route 77, to evacuate.

The community of Dripping Springs has also been affected. Emergency managers say an estimated 60 households between both places have been evacuated. Fire officials say most fire lines are holding around the Telegraph Fire, which is 74% contained.

The blaze, less than 2 miles southeast of Superior, has burned more than 137 square miles and destroyed 22 structures.

Meanwhile, a nearly 2-square-mile wildfire up north east of Cornville has forced some evacuations.