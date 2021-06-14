One injured in shooting near Country Club Road, Glenn Street

One injured in shooting near Country Club Road, Glenn StreetUpdated
TUCSON (KVOA) - An investigation into an active shooting situation has prompted a large police presence in midtown Monday morning.
According to Tucson Police Department, one person has been transported to a hospital for injuries sustained in a shooting that occurred near 2900 N. Country Club Rd. near Glenn Street.
Country Club Road between Fort Lowell Road and Glenn Street has been shut down at this time.
TPD has not released if a suspect has been taken into custody in connection to the incident.
In addition, the condition of the individual injured in the shooting has not yet been released.
