One injured in shooting near Country Club Road, Glenn Street

TUCSON (KVOA) - An investigation into an active shooting situation has prompted a large police presence in midtown Monday morning.

According to Tucson Police Department, one person has been transported to a hospital for injuries sustained in a shooting that occurred near 2900 N. Country Club Rd. near Glenn Street.

Country Club Road between Fort Lowell Road and Glenn Street has been shut down at this time.

N. Country Club Rd between E. Glenn St. and E. Fort Lowell Rd. is shutdown.



Officers from Operations Division Midtown are investigating a reported shooting. Please use an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/kerfOnGehR — Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) June 14, 2021

TPD has not released if a suspect has been taken into custody in connection to the incident.

In addition, the condition of the individual injured in the shooting has not yet been released.

