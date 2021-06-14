New Mexico offering $100 incentives to get fully vaccinated

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico residents who get vaccinated against COVID-19 will now be eligible for a $100 incentive.

The New Mexico Department of Health has announced the reward for anyone who gets the second dose or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine by Thursday.

State health officials are trying to reach a goal of having 60% of residents age 16 and up fully vaccinated this week.

The incentive is on top of the state’s “Vax 2 the Max” program, where vaccinated residents can win prizes from a pool totaling $10 million. The rewards include a $5 million grand prize.