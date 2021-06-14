First responders battle it out to support local nonprofits

TUCSON (KVOA) - First responders from all across Tucson battled it out Saturday at the gym.

Crossfit East Tucson and Platinum Fitness held the 2021 First Responders Crossfit Games on Saturday.

Members from the Tucson Fire and Police departments, state troopers, Border Patrol and Air Force came out to take part.

"We have every first responder agency, it feels like, represented out here, and the competition's been awesome," Andrew Threlkeld of Tucson Fire Department said. "There are a ton of really great men and women competing."

The friendly competition also was a fundraiser for the 100 Club of Arizona and the Casa de la Luz foundations.