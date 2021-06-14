Brush fire controlled after igniting on south side

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Fire Department have controlled a brush fire that ignited on the south side Monday afternoon.

According to TFD, the blaze was burning near Country Club Road and 44th Street.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released.

BRUSH FIRE 🔥 #TucsonFire has controlled a brush fire near Country Club and 44th Street



Crews are BUSY today - be extra #firewise as we all battle this heat wave 🔥👩‍🚒💦#heatsafety #firefighter #Tucson pic.twitter.com/2DqU9GCH71 — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) June 14, 2021

TFD responded to a fire that fully engulfed a home near Calle Guadalajara and Mission Road earlier that afternoon.

Crews also extinguished a house fire near Speedway Boulevard and Grande Avenue that day.