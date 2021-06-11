Minnesota governor offers free beer in exchange for COVID-19 shots

MINNEAPOLIS (KTTC) — Fridays and happy hour go hand-in-hand for many, and Gov. Tim Walz is hoping that a free or discounted beverage will inspire some residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Friday morning, he was at a Minneapolis brewery to highlight Minnesota’s Cheers to the Vaccine campaign.

It’s a state partnership with the Craft Brewers Guild and the Minnesota Distillers Guild.

“It’s a good reason to come out. It’s a free beer. Get back out and give these guys business,” Walz said. “They sacrificed for the public health. They were doing things that made it very difficult for them.”

Breweries, wineries and distilleries across the state are taking part in the campaign.

According to the governor’s initial announcement, the following establishments will be participating: