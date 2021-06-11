Police: Mother, 2 kids killed in collision with stolen SUV in Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say a man driving a stolen SUV ran a red light, causing a multi-vehicle collision that killed a woman and her two teenaged children.

Police said the carjacking suspect was among several people injured in the crash Thursday and will be arrested and booked into jail on unspecified charges once released from a hospital.

His identity wasn’t released. Police said impairment and speed were contributing factors to the crash.

Those killed were identified as 45-year-old Courtney Lonergan, 18-year-old Ali Geer and 16-year-old Almira Geer. The SUV was stolen from a woman 10 blocks from the crash site.