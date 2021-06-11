Pima County Sheriff argues parts of county jail in desperate need of repair

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima County Sheriff said that parts of the Pima County Jail are in ruins and in desperate need of repair. He explained that parts of the facility fell apart on his predecessor's watch.

News 4 Tucson is at one of the Pima County Jail rec yards. This is normally a place for more than 70 female inmates, but it had to be closed down Thursday afternoon because of structural integrity concerns.

What followed Sheriff Chris Nanos said over the next 24 hours, even more concerns about living conditions inside.

The sheriff showed us some of the problem areas in which he said include some floors starting to buckle, cracks, rust and mildew in the bathrooms and showers. Water standing on the cracked kitchen floor.

We spoke to an inmate who said some of the living conditions are so bad, it's unhealthy.

"There's just a lot of mold in this jail period. In our pod. The showers, the toilets in our rooms, the vents that's getting a lot of people sick, that's been in here for years since I've been coming to jail in 2018 and it doesn't get cleaned," she explained.

Sheriff Nanos said his number one worry is the health and safety of everyone here.

"We need to provide an environment that's not just safe to my staff, but safe to the inmates we have in our custody," Nanos said

Sheriff Nanos was asked who he thought was responsible.

"Well, the neglect didn't happen overnight," he said. "This has been years of neglect and I actually believe that the past administration was asleep at the wheel."

The past administration was guided by former Sheriff Mark Napier. News 4 Tucson's Eric Fink spoke with a former captain at the jail under Napier who said the jail recently passed a national accreditation process, and that these issues date back years and several sheriffs.

"You know these things came up under Dupnick, under Napier, under Nanos and facilities made repairs."

Stewart said he doesn't begrudge Sheriff Nanos for trying to fix the problems. "If he can fix it and get it done, good for him."

Nanos said the inmates deserve clean living conditions, regardless of their circumstances.

Around 80 to 85 percent of these people are innocent until proven guilty, they haven't been proven guilty of anything. It could be your mom, your dad, your brother, your sister, your son, your daughter here. You would want to know that they're safe. You would want to know they're in a clean, healthy environment.

Engineers have already been out here to take a look to see just how structurally sound this roof is. In fact, the Sheriff's Department said no engineers or plumbers work on site. They say if something goes wrong, they have to make a call and it often days for someone to get here.