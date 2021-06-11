North Carolina principal goes viral after singing ‘I Will Always Love You’ to students at graduation

HIGH POINT, N.C. (CNN) -- Watch a North Carolina principal dazzle a graduating class by channeling Whitney Houston.

Marcus Gause says he sings every year but had a special connection to this year's grad class.

"This class was my first year, they were freshmen my first year in," Gause said.

Gause says the song echoed the sentiments of all faculty after a unique and challenging year.

"Part of it was I hope that life treats you kind and I hope you get all you ever dreamed of," the principal said.

And emergency responders will always help you .