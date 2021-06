TUCSON (KVOA) - There has been a special delivery to the Sun Tran yard in Tucson.

The Sun Tran yard is receiving a brand-new electric bus.

The Sun Tran in Tucson has something special planned for when the new electric busses are ready to take on the streets of Tucson.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was written by News 4 Tucson's Brenden Jacques.