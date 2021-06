GLENDALE, Ariz. (CNN) - A Mattel-branded theme park is going up in Glendale, Ariz.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the project took place Thursday.

The theme park will feature a Hot Wheels-themed roller coaster and a "life-sized" Thomas the Tank Engine passenger train.

The park is being developed alongside a massive water park called Crystal Lagoons Island Resort.

The project is targeted to open some time next year.