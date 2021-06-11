Dog, turtle and three people displaced after house fire on west side

TUCSON (KVOA) - Three residents have been displaced in connection a house fire that ignited on the west side Friday morning.

According to Tucson Fire Department, its crews were dispatched to the corner of Seminole Avenue and Delaware Street at around 11:41 a.m. Friday in reference to reports of a residence that was on fire.

TFD said the firefighters were able to control the blaze by 11:55 a.m.

The department said a single occupant, a dog and a turtle were able to evacuate safely from the home.

Three residents were displaced in the fire.

Red Cross personnel are currently assisting those individuals.

