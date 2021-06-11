Arkansas DPS sued after trooper flipped pregnant driver’s car during traffic stop

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. (CNN) - An Arkansas woman is suing the state patrol over a trooper's use of a pit maneuver in July 2020 to stop her car that resulting in flipping her vehicle.

Janice Nicole Harper says she was two months pregnant when the trooper bumped her car in the pit maneuver, causing her to hit a concrete barrier.

Her vehicle then flipped over, briefly leaving her trapped inside as seen in this dashcam video.

The officer, Rodney Dunn, says Harper was speeding and ignored his signals to pull over.

Harper says she wasn't trying to evade arrest, she was just looking for a safe place to stop her car.

She was cited for speeding and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

According to Harper's attorney, the trooper's actions were reckless and put his client at substantial risk of physical injury.

Harper's unborn baby was unharmed in the incident.

Arkansas State Police have not responded to a request for comment on the case.