Wildfire burning near Nogales grows to 125 acres

TUCSON (KVOA) - A fire burning 12 miles northeast of Nogales has grown to 125 acres after it ignited in Coronado Nation Forest early Thursday morning.

According to an update released by Coronado National Forest Service at 11:03 a.m., the blaze dubbed the Shamrock Fire currently has 90 fire personnel working on containing the fire, which ignited at around midnight on Thursday.

At this time, a temporary flight restriction has been put in place in the area.

Shamrock (AZ-CNF), 35 acres, started 6/10. 10 miles east of Nogales, AZ (31.3795, -110.7589). VLAT, 2 LATs, 2 LEADs, 1 IHC, 1 T2IA Crew, 2 WF Modules ordered / filled. — SWCC (@SWCCNewsNotes) June 10, 2021

Details surrounding the wildfire are limited at this time.

