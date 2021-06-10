Suspects sought in connection to 2019 shooting on south side

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima County Sheriff's Department seek information in connection to 2019 shooting that occurred on the south side.

According to PCSD, a woman was shot and taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries near the intersection of Palo Verde Road and Alvernon Way at around 6 p.m. on Sept. 30, 2019.

After further investigation, PCSD identified a suspect vehicle in the case.

The vehicle was described as a newer model dark Dodge vehicle. PCSD said video surveillance in the area showed a dark Dodge vehicle in the area just before the incident.

Anyone with information is advised to call 911 or 88-CRIME.