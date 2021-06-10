Suspects sought after man gunned down at South Tucson grocery store

TUCSON (KVOA) - The man who was fatally shot in South Tucson Wednesday night was identified by the City of South Tucson Police Department Thursday.

According to a release shared by STPD Thursday afternoon, 44-year-old Douglas Storm was found with a gunshot wound at 2960 S. Sixth Avenue at 40th Street near the Food City at around 8:51 p.m. Wednesday.

Despite immediately being medically treated by first responders, Storm succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital.

After further investigation, police determined that prior to the shooting, Storm was confronted by two men when he was walking from his apartment to the Food City.

The unidentified men reportedly brandished a weapon during the confrontation.

STPD said that Storm's wife, who accompanied him on the trip to the grocery store, was reportedly struck in the legs by a tan-colored sedan driven by a woman with "blond in color hair" while the confrontation with her husband was occurring.

His wife then heard two gunshots and saw the 44-year-old on the ground. The two other men involved then jumped into the sedan and fled the scene.

Storm's wife was not injured in the incident.

At this time, there are no suspects in custody in connection to the fatal shooting.

Anyone with information is advised to call 88-CRIME.