Mourners honor Phoenix police officer killed in collision

PHOENIX (AP) — Family, friends and fellow officers filled a Phoenix church to remember Officer Ginarro New.

The 27-year-old was eulogized Thursday as someone who brought compassion and hard work to his job. Off-duty, he was remembered as the “fun uncle” to his nieces and nephews as well as a huge “Star Wars” nerd.

New died May 31 when his patrol car collided with another driver who authorities say ran a red light.

The other driver, a 30-year-old man, also died. New joined the department in July 2019, just a few months before his wedding. He is survived by his wife, mother, brother and grandmother.