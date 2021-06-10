Man arrested following SWAT situation in central Tucson

Man arrested following SWAT situation in central TucsonUpdated
TUCSON (KVOA) - A man has been taken into custody following a 'SWAT situation' in central Tucson Thursday morning.
According to Tucson Police Department, officers responded to multiple calls regarding shots being fired near 1800 N. Desmond Ln., at about 2:15 a.m.
TPD says additional 911 calls reported gunfire from 2000 N. Alvernon Wy. and 3900 N. Justin Ln. at 3 a.m.
Officers received a report that that the suspect was last seen near 4800 E. Helen St.
TPD SWAT, K9 and Air Unit responded to the area. Just before 5 a.m. a suspect was located in the area and taken into custody by a TPD K9, police say.
East Speedway Blvd. between N. Swan Rd. to N. Craycroft Rd. is shutdown as officers investigate the scene. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
Stay with News 4 Tucson as this story develops.