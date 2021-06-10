Man arrested following SWAT situation in central Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man has been taken into custody following a 'SWAT situation' in central Tucson Thursday morning.

According to Tucson Police Department, officers responded to multiple calls regarding shots being fired near 1800 N. Desmond Ln., at about 2:15 a.m.

TPD says additional 911 calls reported gunfire from 2000 N. Alvernon Wy. and 3900 N. Justin Ln. at 3 a.m.

Officers received a report that that the suspect was last seen near 4800 E. Helen St.

TPD SWAT, K9 and Air Unit responded to the area. Just before 5 a.m. a suspect was located in the area and taken into custody by a TPD K9, police say.

East bound Speedway Blvd is closed between Swan & Craycroft as police investigate the scene. They say a man was taken into custody after a SWAT situation. pic.twitter.com/arrYRneMH5 — AndrewKVOA (@AndrewKVOAdreee) June 10, 2021

East Speedway Blvd. between N. Swan Rd. to N. Craycroft Rd. is shutdown as officers investigate the scene. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT UPDATE🚨



At 4:50 a.m., TPD SWAT and K9 took a male suspect into custody near 4800 E. Helen St. Thankfully, there are no reports of injuries to the public or officers.



Traffic is still restricted on E. Speedway as detectives will be continuing the investigation. pic.twitter.com/36uHwoMreD — Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) June 10, 2021

