Man arrested after allegedly firing rifle multiple times in midtown

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man was taken into custody for allegedly shooting his rifle multiple times in midtown early Thursday morning.

According to Tucson Police Department, its officers were dispatched to the area of 1200 N. Alvernon Way near Speedway Boulevard in reference to multiple reports of gunshots.

After arriving at the scene, the responding officers heard gunfire coming from a vehicle.

TPD said a nearby security guard told the officers that an individual ran northbound on Speedway Boulevard near Swan Road and Helen Street armed with a rifle after he was involved in a single-vehicle crash at 4800 E. Speedway Blvd.

After securing the area with TPD's K9 unit, SWAT and air support crews, the man, later identified as 35-year-old Alex Grechanin, was located and apprehended in a yard of a nearby residence.

He was charged with two counts of drive-by shooting and one count of discharging a firearm within city limits.

No injuries were reported in connection to the case.