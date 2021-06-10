Investigation launched after video shows deputy using taser on migrant child in Texas

SAN ANTONIO (CNN) - Texas officials are investigating after newly released body camera footage shows a deputy tasing a migrant teenager at a shelter.

In CNN's national lead today, new reaction Thursday to body camera for this footage showing a texas sheriff's deputy tasing, a 16-year-old migrant boy, for more than 30 seconds. The video was first reported and released by the nonprofit news outlet revealed.

The tasing happened last year at a migrant shelter in San Antonio, Texas. The shelter called deputies because the boy was quote, angry and uncooperative and damaging furniture, but the boy did not actually harm or threaten any person. Instead, he sat and yelled from inside a bathroom. When the deputy arrived after several minutes, the staff said they wanted to press charges. And the deputy yelled commands at the boy in English. When the Spanish-speaking boy did not respond, the deputy tased him. I want to warn viewers what you're about to see might be disturbing."

Southwest Key, which operates the facility, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Departments of Homeland Security and Health and Human Services also did not immediately respond.

Representative Joaquin Castro, who represents San Antonio where the shelter is located, called the video, "Horrendous, and a clear example of excessive force and over-policing."

He called for an HHS inspector general investigation.