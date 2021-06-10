Former OVPD chief announces campaign for mayor

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KVOA) - After serving 20 years on the force, Oro Valley retired Police Chief Daniel Sharp on the force and now will run for office in 2022.

On Thursday, a statement from Sharp was released regarding his campaign to run for mayor and his vision for the community.

Sharp's main concern is that local businesses seem to have diminished. He said he hopes to rebuild them long-term to ensure Oro Valley will flourish.

“Our community will be negatively affected if the businesses our residents support are not provided an environment to be successful,” said Sharp. “Their success provides the Town the ability to offer the services that maintain the quality of life we desire, as well as attract employment opportunities right here in our town. A number of our neighbors have expressed concern about the lack of engagement and vision by our elected officials when it comes to the future of Oro Valley. That’s why I’ve decided to run for Mayor in the next election, in 2022.”

Besides Sharp’s police chief background, where his focus was public safety, he also served as the Interim Town Manager for a year and a half.

During his time as manager, he dedicated himself to the community’s safety, as well as creating a happy and healthy environment for residents to enjoy.

Despite Sharp announcing his candidacy rather early, he said it is because he wants to listen to what business owners and residents have to say to restore the community's trust in the government.

“There are many issues that we will face that will undoubtedly have a long-lasting impact on Oro Valley, and how they are handled will be the difference between the ordinary and the excellent quality of life we’ve come to expect,” said Sharp. “That’s why I am announcing my candidacy early. My goal is to meet with our residents and business leaders, so that we might have an open and in-depth dialogue and generate solutions to the challenges we face.”

