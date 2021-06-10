DPS trooper shot, suspect dead during traffic stop near Willcox

WILLCOX, Ariz. (KVOA) - A Department of Public Safety trooper is recovering and a suspect is dead after an attempted traffic stop that took place in Willcox Thursday morning.

A DPS spokesperson said the incident happened at 3:11 a.m. Thursday morning. The trooper attempted to pull the driver over after he was clocked at driving 111 miles-per-hour on Interstate 10.

Willcox Police Department was able to stop the driver at milepost 344 with spike strips. Just after the vehicle was spiked, the driver fired rounds from a semi-automatic pistol at the trooper as he approached, hitting the trooper in the shoulder. The trooper was able to continue and conducted a pit maneuver on the vehicle, running it off the road.

The driver fled and was found hiding in a vehicle in a nearby neighborhood. He was shot by DPS as he approached the house and tried to get in.

DPS said the trooper suffered non-life threatening injuries.

At this time, it is not clear why the officer wanted to stop the car. The investigation remains ongoing.