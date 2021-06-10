Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich latest GOP candidate looking to unseat Mark Kelly

PHOENIX (KVOA) - Another major Republican has entered the race for U.S. Senate after Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced his campaign to unseat Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly Thursday afternoon.

Two days after fellow Republican retired Maj. Gen. Michael “Mick” McGuire announced his campaign for U.S. Senate, Arizona's attorney general since 2015 shared that he would be joining the race, vowing that his campaign would “restore trust by fighting for the men and women of Arizona.”

.@GeneralBrnovich has eyes on Washington. The Arizona Attorney General announces his bid for the Senate in 2022. #AZSen @KVOA — Eric Fink (@EricMillerFink) June 10, 2021

“We have woke corporate boardrooms telling us to how to behave while shipping our jobs overseas. We have a crisis at the border. And our very freedoms – from the Second Amendment to Life to practicing our faith - are at stake," Brnovich said. "Mark Kelly would rather hide in a corner waiting for orders from Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi than lead for Arizona. And he’s been complicit in the ongoing war on our basic freedoms.”

The current attorney general has won the statewide office in 2015 and 2018.

Arizona's 26th attorney general is the third high-profile Republican that hopes to unseat Kelly in the upcoming election. Prior to McGuire's campaign announcement, businessman Jim Lamon announced his candidacy.

The Associated Press reported that U.S Rep. Andy Biggs is also considering entering the race for U.S. Senate.

Kelly, the husband of former U.S. representative from Arizona, Gabrielle Giffords, was elected to the seat in 2020 after he defeated former Sen. Martha McSally in a special election to determine who would serve out the term of the late senator, John McCain.

McSally initially took over the seat in 2020 after Sen. Jon Kyl. who was initially appointed to the seat, resigned.