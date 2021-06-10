8-year-old sells Pokémon cards to help puppy recover from parvo

DETROIT, Mich. (CNN) - An 8-year-old's love for his dog proved to be greater than it was for his prized Pokémon cards.

The Michigan boy sold his cards to help pay vet bills for his sick puppy.

Now his effort to save his own dog is helping others.

Bryson Kiliman spends his summers in Michigan with his dad and grandpa.

But when he's not here, he's with his mom and step-dad in Virginia.

That's where he recently got his new best friend, Bruce.

But at only four months old, Bruce became sick with parvo.

"He didn't want to play," Bryson said. "One day and then he started to get slower and he didn't want to play."

Parvo is a virus in dogs that can be treated if you act quickly.

But multiple nights at the vet was going to be tough for Bryson's family to afford.

That's when Bryson got the idea to sell his Pokémon cards on the side of the road to raise money for his best pal.

"People stopping, like go into the grass, like going this way, coming into our driveway," Bryson said.

"Every year, when he comes up for his birthdays for Christmas, for whatever, when we take him shopping. stuff like that, it's Pokémon, Pokémon, Pokémon," his grandfather, David Cole said. So for him to get rid of them is something huge.

Bryson made more than enough money through his sales and a GoFundMe page.

Not only was he able to save Bruce, but now he's helping other families going through the same thing.

"To use the other money on families dogs that are sick and at the vet," Bryson said.

Bryson's GoFundMe page has now raised more than $21,000.