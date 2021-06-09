National Weather Service Tucson kicks off Monsoon Safety Awareness Week this weekend

TUCSON (KVOA) - With monsoon officially starting in southern Arizona this weekend, the National Weather Service launched its National Summer Safety Campaign.

As summer continues, it is important to be alert to the weather and upcoming forecasts.

The Summer Safety Campaign’s website contains a wealth of information suitable for sharing or for conducting weather safety education. Information such as the Science of Lightning, National Weather Service presentations, infographics on flash flooding, and Spanish content. Dates to mark on your calendars would be Monsoon Safety Awareness Week, which runs from June 13-19, and National Lightning Safety Awareness Week, which will be June 20-26.

The theme of the Summer Campaign is Weather Hazards can escalate quickly, which features a series of graphics and social media posts highlighting sudden weather threats and safety tips.

Through weather.gov, residents can set up notifications for weather warnings, alerts of flash floods, and reminders to never enter floodwaters in a vehicle or on foot.

As the heat continues to rise, remember to never leave people or pets in cars, drink plenty of water and spend time in air conditioning or in the shade.

A schedule of the daily topics for Monsoon Safety Awareness Week is available at weather.gov. For more information, click here.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was written by News 4 Tucson's Rachel Christiansen.