Millions of pets could go without healthcare as Tucson, US sees veterinarian shortage

TUCSON (KVOA) - If you're a pet owner, you count on your veterinarian to keep your animals healthy. However, a shortage in Tucson and across the country, means millions of pets could go without healthcare.

"They had to let us go due to a shortage of vet care they had at their facility," said Susan Krase. "They had lost a vet and they could no longer do rescue."

She is the president and medical director of the Southwest Oasis Labrador Rescue. The dogs they take in often have medical conditions, like ringworm and parvo, which require veterinary care.

Care that is now harder to come by.

"Sometimes we have to tell them to go to the emergency clinic and the emergency clinics are also being overrun as well," said Dr. Suzie Maki, a veterinarian at Briarcrest Veterinary Clinic.

Maki said that her practice is down one vet. She and other vets across Tucson are having to send existing clients to emergency clinics and turn away new clients.

"We've had to do that for the past nine months to accommodate the clients that are active with us," she said. "We were having trouble keeping up with the demand to see patients, to do surgeries."

Maki is booked out for surgery five weeks in advance. Pet owners are having to wait months to get in to see a specialist, like oncologists.

Julie Funk, Dean of the University of Arizona Veterinary Medicine school said the vet shortage is a supply and demand issue.

Funk said baby boomer vets are retiring and more Americans own pets.

"With this ongoing shortage it's going to become a crisis for animal health, " Funk said, " the demand is just exceeding our ability to keep up with graduate veterinarians."

There are only 32 veterinary colleges in North America. The University of Arizona opened last year with 110 students and is offering an accelerated three-year program to get vets out into the community.

This helps them get a paying job faster, and they accrue less interest in paying back student loans.

There is also a shortage of certified vet techs. It is a two-year program to get certified and it is not cheap.

The veterinarian shortage existed before the pandemic.

But, "the pandemic pushed us over the edge of something that was already smoldering," according to Maki. She said mostly women work in her clinic and she has seen some women in veterinary sciences have to make tough decisions on staying home or working during the pandemic.

The pandemic has also brought out the worst in some people, yelling at vet staff when they could not get appointments or go inside with their animals.

Funk said there is no quick fix to the vet shortage in the state.

"Right now, there really isn't any part of Arizona that isn't underserved in vet care," Funk said.