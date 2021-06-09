Man convicted of lewd acts upon child arrested after found with migrant group in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KVOA) - A convict charged with lewd acts on a child was apprehended by Border Patrol Tuesday night after Yuma Sector agents located a group of 12 migrants at the Cabeza Prieta Wildlife Refuge.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, 30-year-old Brian Cruz-Gutierrez and 11 other undocumented noncitizens were attempting to avoid law enforcement by traveling through the wild refuge southeast of Yuma.

After the Wellton station agents apprehended the group, Border Patrol learned that Cruz-Gutierrez was charged in 2013 in Pomona, Calif. for lewd or lascivious acts upon a child under 14 years of age.

Officials said the 30-year-old was removed from the U.S. in 2016 after he finished a three-year sentence for the conviction.

CBP said Cruz-Gutierrez will be prosecuted for reentry of a felon after a prior removal.