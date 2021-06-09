Fewer children cross US border in May but numbers stay high

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of unaccompanied children entering the U.S. illegally on the Mexican border dropped sharply in May but remained unusually high.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection say there were more than 14,100 unaccompanied children encountered last month, the third highest on record after an all-time high of nearly 19,000 in March.

While easing since March, large numbers showing up at the border have severely challenged the Biden administration. Overall, there were more than 180,000 encounters on the border in May, little changed from a month earlier. Encounters with single adults rose, while family encounters fell.