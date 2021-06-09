Elephant herd traveling across China caught on camera napping

CHINA (CNN/TALAT) - Sometimes an eagle-eye view gives the most detail. Check out some amazing moments captured around the world from high above.

A captivating sight, captured over southern China shows a herd of elephants taking a break after a 300-mile trek across the country with a well-earned nap.

Well, most of them.

The herd, which escaped from a nature reserve, has been on the move for months. Officials don't know the reason for the migration and the caravan has not exactly gone quietly.

In fact, officials say the pachyderm parade has left a wake of destruction with losses amounting to over a million dollars.