El Chapo’s wife pleads guilty to helping him run Mexican cartel

WASHINGTON DC (NBC News) - The wife of the man known as El Chapo, one of the world's most powerful drug lords, has agreed to plead guilty to helping him run his Mexican cartel, according to court documents unsealed Wednesday.

Emma Coronel Aispuro was arrested in February at Dulles Airport in Virginia, near Washington, DC

She was charged in federal court with helping her husband's drug empire import tons of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamines and marijuana into the United States.

She will appear by video to enter her plea Thursday morning, according to an entry on the federal court docket.

El Chapo, whose name is Joaquin Guzman Loera, was arrested by Mexican authorities and extradited to the u-s for trial in 20-17 after twice escaping from Mexican prisons.

A federal jury convicted him and he was sentenced to life in prison, which he is serving at the supermax prison in Colorado.